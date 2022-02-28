News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vigil in support of Ukraine to be held in Barnstaple tonight

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:10 PM February 28, 2022
North Devon stands with Ukraine

North Devon stands with Ukraine - Credit: NDLDP

A special vigil will take place in Barnstaple town centre tonight to show North Devon’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine after last week’s Russian invasion. 

The vigil, North Devon Stands With Ukraine, will take place tonight (Feb 28) at 6pm in Barnstaple Square. 

The event is being organised by the North Devon Liberal Democrats in response to Russia’s internationally illegal war in Ukraine. 

People are being encouraged to bring along placards and wear the colours of the Ukrainian flag. 

The North Devon Gazette will be there, will you? 

