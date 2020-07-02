We’ve created a video looking back at how the country and the region has coped with the unprecedented measures that were put in place back in March.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson told us we must stay at home on March 23, the UK was plunged into a nationwide lockdown which saw businesses forced to shut, schools closing to most pupils, vulnerable people shielding and tourist destinations left deserted.

On March 23, the cumulative number of deaths involving Covid-19 that had occurred in the nation up to that date was 1,000. There had been 950 in England and Wales, 43 in Scotland and seven in Northern Ireland.

By June 30, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,906 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

The Government figures did not include all registered deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which - as of June 30 - totalled just under 55,000.

The South West has had the fewest cases of all the regions in England, with 7,793 as of July 1.

A total of 1,268 people have died in South West hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

The months between have seen families separated, working from home becoming the norm and events of all kinds cancelled.

Thankfully, there have been tales of goodwill and kindness, with millions turning out to clap for frontline workers on Thursday evenings, and most notably the heroic efforts of 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who raised £32m for NHS charities before his birthday.