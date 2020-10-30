There will be a Halloween-themed car wash at The Veterans Charity HQ at Seven Brethren in Barnstaple on Saturday, October 31. There will be a Halloween-themed car wash at The Veterans Charity HQ at Seven Brethren in Barnstaple on Saturday, October 31.

From 10am to 4pm at the charity’s Seven Brethren site (EX31 2AS, next to Tesco) there will be a spooky drive-through car wash lane where cars will get a degrease, pressure soak, wash and scrub, power rinse and finally a Chamois dry of all glass/windows.

Every car will also be given a limited-edition car air freshener and there will be sweets and treats for those who will miss trick or treating this year.

There is a suggested donation of £7.50 per vehicle and payments can be made by cash or contactless card on the day. The VC team will be operating a socially-distanced set up and drivers will not need to leave their vehicles.

Danny Greeno, CEO of The Veterans Charity said: “Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, we have lost almost all of our public fundraising opportunities and I wanted to create a fun but safe event that we could host and this seemed to be the perfect solution.

“We are lucky to have an ideal location for it at our offices on Seven Brethren Bank and we are putting a lot of effort into making it all look fabulous. We hope to see lots of people coming to support the event and helping us to make it a great day.”