Veterans’ carers in South West battling own health challenges

Published: 10:52 AM October 26, 2021

A new survey carried out by Help for Heroes has found that more than half (53 per cent) of the family members, friends and carers of veterans and serving personnel in the South West are struggling with their own health challenges.

This is eight per cent higher than the figure for family members, friends and carers overall. Seventy-six per cent of family, friends and carers with a long-term health condition also have difficulty sleeping.

In the South West, sleep is also an issue for the veterans and serving personnel with long-term health issues themselves, with 82 per cent struggling to sleep every single day. Seventy-five per cent say that they experience long-term pain every day.

In addition, 67 per cent of veterans and serving personnel with long-term health issues admit to battling with their mental health every day – which, although high, is six per cent lower than for all survey responders at 73 per cent.

So, with the health of veterans continuing to be of great concern, the charity is launching a fundraising campaign in November to ensure all wounded veterans can get the specialist one-to-one support they need and deserve – and it hopes the UK public in the South West and across the country will give generously at this annual time of Remembrance.

Help for Heroes relies on the generosity of the Great British public for more than 90 per cent of its income but has seen its recurring income fall considerably due to the impact of Covid-19. Its events income was down by 85 per cent, income from its national collections reduced by 88 per cent, community fundraising income was down by 37 per cent and in-memory income fell by 25 per cent.

Help for Heroes believes those who serve our country deserve support when they’re wounded. Every day, men and women have to leave their career in the Armed Forces as a result of physical or psychological wounds. The charity helps them, and their families, to recover and get on with their lives.

Now more than ever, the charity needs the public to respond to their appeal and donate to support our wounded veterans and families. To donate, visit helpforheroes.org.uk/donate-online