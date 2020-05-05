Damien Hirst’s Verity statue on Ilfracombe harbourside will become a blue beacon on Tuesday, May 12 to mark the Light Up Blue campaign.

The date was intended to mark the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale and celebrate the year of the nurse and midwife.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing the value and importance of the NHS to the forefront, the campaign will now encompass a celebration of all the NHS heroes working on the front line to keep residents well.

North Devon Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: “We are proud to support our local NHS trust with their #LightUpBlue campaign and are happy to do our part to show our love for the amazing NHS staff who are putting their lives on the line each and every day during this dreadful coronavirus outbreak.

“We applaud you and all keyworkers who are working to keep essential services running every day.”

People are encouraged to get involved by turning their own space blue in any way they wish, from their home windows, or even themselves.

Elsewhere, Barnstaple Town Council will be lighting up the Albert Clock as well as its offices on The Square, and is urging everyone to turn Barnstaple blue.