Vera Crisp celebrates 106th birthday in style at Barnstaple care home

Vera Crisp, a resident at Care South’s Fremington Manor care home in Barnstaple, Devon celebrated her milestone 106th birthday on Wednesday, April 20.

Vera joined the home two and a half years ago and was born in Highbridge, Somerset in her grandparent’s pub, The Lamb Inn.

A local girl, Vera lived in Taunton before moving to the East End of London with her late husband, Sidney, where she continued to live until moving to Fremington Manor to be closer to her family.

After leaving school, she worked for a firm manufacturing clothes and was a brilliant machinist. Vera made wedding dresses for both her daughters, as well as all their bridesmaids dresses. At the end of a long working life, Vera went onto work for a firm of stockbrokers where she had her own client portfolios.

Appledore Band, a local community brass band, played at Vera's birthday party - Credit: Care South

Vera is a proud mother of her two daughters, Patricia and Jean, and her hobbies included greyhound racing, fishing, cooking, and travelling extensively with Sidney where they visited Germany, France, and Spain amongst other places. In her younger years, Vera was a fantastic ballroom dancer and would drive herself to attend dance classes, which was unusual for a young woman in the 1930’s.

Vera could put her hand to anything and would be an expert in weeks of learning a new skill, including making smock dresses for her three granddaughters and did enough knitting to keep the entire family warm in winter.

Vera’s eldest daughter, Patricia, still wears an Aran jumper Vera made nearly forty years ago for her grandson. As a keen watcher of sport, Vera enjoys following the rugby, athletics, and snooker.

Vera celebrated her 106th birthday at Fremington Manor surrounded by family, friends, and fellow residents, who certainly made sure her big day was a special one, with Appledore Band, a local community brass band in attendance.

Vera enjoyed her favourite meal, fish and chips, and also had a slice of cake and lovely cup of tea whilst residents and staff sang happy birthday.

Dawn Berry, Activities Lead at Fremington Manor, said: “Vera turning 106 is a remarkable feat and we were delighted to help her mark this extraordinary day with a special party just for her.

"Our job is to help support and nurture our residents to help them keep living fulfilled lives and it was wonderful for Vera to be able to celebrate her special birthday with family, friends and residents. All our staff work hard to ensure our residents’ birthdays are truly memorable occasions.”