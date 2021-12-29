News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vehicles torched in Boxing Day arson attack in Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 6:08 PM December 29, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses to an arson attack on two vehicles in the Whiddon Valley area of Barnstaple on Boxing Day. 

A Ford Fiesta was damaged at Stoat Park car park and a Volkswagen Crafter van was targeted at Venlock Close car park, both around 3.10am. 

Some form of accelerant was poured onto the vehicles before they were deliberately set alight. Both vehicles were seriously damaged. 

Police are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offences. 

Anyone who has information which may assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime references CR/112373/21 [Venlock Close] or CR/112370/21 [Stoat Park].

