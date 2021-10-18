Vandalism at Bideford's Brunswick Wharf development condemned

Published: 1:56 PM October 18, 2021

The developer, Red Earth, believes the vandalism and criminal damage was a 'deliberate' attempt to disrupt work on the project - Credit: Red Earth

There has been widespread condemnation of the vandalism which took place last Wednesday evening (October 13) on the site of Torridge’s new Brunswick Wharf development.

Damage to plant equipment, which included spray gluing, has led the developer to believe it was ‘a deliberate attempt to disrupt the ongoing demolition work’.

The East-The-Water site, being developed by Red Earth, will see the first major development of East-the-Water for many years. It will include 85 new apartments, a restaurant, retail outlets and artisan workshops. Additionally, a new landscaped public square and riverside walk area will be completed.

Damage done to equipment belonging to Gilpin Demolition Group at the Brunswick Wharf development - Credit: Red Earth

CCTV and timelapse footage are being reviewed and members of the public are being asked to contact local police if they have any relevant information. The police crime number is CR08939321.

Red Earth’s Simon Friend said: “The vandals struck sometime during Wednesday evening or the early hours of Thursday.

Damage done to equipment belonging to Gilpin Demolition Group at the Brunswick Wharf development - Credit: Red Earth

“This is totally mindless behaviour and it’s difficult to understand why anyone would do it. Local people are understandably angry they have done this on their own doorstep, disrupting a project which all the community will eventually benefit from.”

The site is currently occupied by the Gilpin Demolition Group whose plant machinery was damaged, site manager Martin Ball said: “Further security measures, including additional CCTV is now being actioned.”

Damage done to equipment belonging to Gilpin Demolition Group at the Brunswick Wharf development - Credit: Red Earth

The development, currently in demolition phase, is expected to be completed by 2025. The £20million plus plans to redevelop the dilapidated wharves at East the Water are already moving forward.

Talks are already taking place with prospective restaurant operators for the signature restaurant adjoining the bridge and other independent retailers for the units around the public square.

An artist's impression of the Brunswick Wharf development in East-the-Water, Bideford - Credit: Red Earth

The developers are also funding a year-long project for The Burton at Bideford, aimed at promoting creativity on behalf of local charity, Encompass. Their ‘Women First’ project supports women who are rough sleeping, sofa surfing or living in temporary accommodation.

The Brunswick Wharf development will include a full public art commissioning process will be launched later this year, when artisans will have their opportunity to make their mark on the project.

An artist's impression of the Brunswick Wharf development in East-the-Water, Bideford - Credit: Red Earth



