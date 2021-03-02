Van and motorcycle collision causing 'heavy traffic' in Barnstaple
Published: 3:49 PM March 2, 2021
- Credit: Tony Gussin
A collision involving a van and a motorcycle is causing ‘heavy traffic’ in Barnstaple this afternoon.
The incident, on Pilland Way, was first reported to the police at around 2.22pm today.
It is believed the incident took place between Braunton Road (A361) and Riverside Road.
Police are at the scene but traffic reportedly remains heavy.
Motorist are advised to find alternative routes where possible.
You may also want to watch:
The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.
Most Read
- 1 ANPR cameras to be removed from Instow car park
- 2 Bogus Ilfracombe cannabis dealer jailed
- 3 Van and motorcycle collision causing 'heavy traffic' in Barnstaple
- 4 Two men deny attempted murder of man stabbed in Ilfracombe park
- 5 North Devon summer parking charges hike put on hold
- 6 Barnstaple attacker spared jail after turning life around
- 7 Pet food bank appeals for North Devon community's help
- 8 Devon Covid cases highest among 20 to 39 year olds
- 9 Barnstaple fugitive who skipped court to get drunk jailed
- 10 Brenda’s facemasks are big hit for hospice at Barnstaple pharmacy