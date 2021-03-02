News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Van and motorcycle collision causing 'heavy traffic' in Barnstaple

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:49 PM March 2, 2021   
Stock image showing the side of a police car

Stock image showing the side of a police car - Credit: Tony Gussin

A collision involving a van and a motorcycle is causing ‘heavy traffic’ in Barnstaple this afternoon. 

The incident, on Pilland Way, was first reported to the police at around 2.22pm today. 

It is believed the incident took place between Braunton Road (A361) and Riverside Road. 

Police are at the scene but traffic reportedly remains heavy. 

Motorist are advised to find alternative routes where possible. 

You may also want to watch:

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ANPR cameras to be removed from Instow car park
  2. 2 Bogus Ilfracombe cannabis dealer jailed
  3. 3 Van and motorcycle collision causing 'heavy traffic' in Barnstaple
  1. 4 Two men deny attempted murder of man stabbed in Ilfracombe park
  2. 5 North Devon summer parking charges hike put on hold
  3. 6 Barnstaple attacker spared jail after turning life around
  4. 7 Pet food bank appeals for North Devon community's help
  5. 8 Devon Covid cases highest among 20 to 39 year olds
  6. 9 Barnstaple fugitive who skipped court to get drunk jailed
  7. 10 Brenda’s facemasks are big hit for hospice at Barnstaple pharmacy

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Shocked widow finds drunken sailor asleep in her Bideford home

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Bideford town councillor Joel Herron

Councillor 'sets record straight' on Brunswick Wharf development

Joseph Bulmer

person
Stock image showing the side of a police car

Fatal car crash on the A39 near Kilkhampton

Joseph Bulmer

person
Row after row of illegally parked cars were ticketed at Woolacombe following a huge influx of visitors

Summer car parking charges hike planned for North Devon

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon