Van and motorcycle collision causing 'heavy traffic' in Barnstaple

Published: 3:49 PM March 2, 2021

A collision involving a van and a motorcycle is causing ‘heavy traffic’ in Barnstaple this afternoon.

The incident, on Pilland Way, was first reported to the police at around 2.22pm today.

It is believed the incident took place between Braunton Road (A361) and Riverside Road.

Police are at the scene but traffic reportedly remains heavy.

Motorist are advised to find alternative routes where possible.

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.