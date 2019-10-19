Valuable limited-edition coins featuring Peter Rabbit were among the items stolen in a burglary in Barnstaple.

Cash and gold necklaces and bracelets were also taken in the break-in at a house in Weirside Way on Friday, October 11.

It happened at some time between 3pm and midnight.

The culprits forced their way into the property and carried out an untidy search.

Detective Constable Ben Cartwright, of Barnstaple CID, said: "Please be on the lookout for anyone attempting to sell items like those described at jewellery stores, auction houses or antique stores, as they may be stolen."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/092220/19.