Holiday rental marketplace Snaptrip has compiled a selection of local love nests for people to get away to.

The online specialist in impulsive UK breaks argues that North Devon could be among the most romantic areas in England.

Sunsets by the sea

This apartment in Westward Ho! boasts incomparable views with floor to ceiling windows that will create a Valentine’s Day not to be forgotten. Within walking distance of the beach, the sea air will leave couples refreshed after a relaxing weekend away.

Rural retreat

This cosy cottage near South and North Molton is a perfect retreat for any couples who want to go exploring. Situated only a short distance from Exmoor and the beaches of North Devon there’s plenty of opportunities to enjoy the beautiful scenery nearby.

Relax by the lake

With its very own stream and ornamental lake, Woodland Cottage near Romansleigh is perfect for couples looking to switch off and enjoy a relaxing break. Enjoy a meal al fresco by the lake with a glass of wine while looking out for the local residents, like red deer.

Enjoy village life

Sitting on the square of the village of Chittlehampton is this charming cottage which offers couples a peek into village life.

With The Bell Inn and community run shop within easy walking distance, and numerous places of interest nearby, the village offers everything needed to keep couples entertained for a Valentine’s break.

