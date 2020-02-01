Queen Anne's Café on the Strand in Barnstaple is holding a Valentine's Dinner and Dance in aid of the charity on Friday, February 14.

Diners can enjoy canapes and prosecco on arrival, followed by a two-course dinner and live music by 1940s-inspired harmony trio The Marionettes.

There will also be a raffle and auction in aid of CHSW, which offers respite to nearly 200 families at its Little Bridge House children's hospice in Fremington.

Queen Anne's supported the charity throughout 2019, raising £3,811.75. Owners Samantha and Paul Rhodes and staff held a variety of fundraising events, including Halloween and Christmas fun days, a race night, bingo and quizzes. Younger customers were even invited to take a selfie with a giant teddy bear in return for a donation to CHSW.

A limited number of tickets for the Valentine's Dinner and Dance are still available at £29.50. They are available to buy at the café, or by calling 01271 325232.