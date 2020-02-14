Join Soul Intention at the Noah's Place Valentine's Ball on Saturday, February 15 at Langtree Village Hall. Join Soul Intention at the Noah's Place Valentine's Ball on Saturday, February 15 at Langtree Village Hall.

The 10-piece band will be playing all those soul and Motown tunes you know and love throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event include a three course meal, with black tie attire optional.

Noah's Place helps provide support for young adults with special needs in a secure and safe environment.

Its team at its Higher Clovelly site provides them with the opportunity to develop horticultural, animal husbandry, agricultural, general maintenance and woodworking skills, which helps them to overcome some of the disadvantages which people with special needs may face.

It aims to help them gain confidence and new skills which may help them with finding employment.

The ball is one of the charity's main fundraisers for the year and people are urged to show their support.

For tickets or information call Lesley Holland on 01237 431511 or email lesley@noahs-place.co.uk.

If you'd like to find out more about the charity and other events it has planned for the year, contact Lesley or go to www.noahs-place.co.uk.