Updated: Heavy traffic in Barnstaple

Tony Gussin

Published: 12:59 PM October 18, 2015    Updated: 4:25 PM November 7, 2020
ndg-police-slow-sign

- Credit: Archant

Police directing traffic after breakdown at Taw Bridge roundabout

Traffic is heavy in Barnstaple this afternoon (Sunday) after a car broke down on the Sticklepath stones roundabout.

Police are directing traffic and said the A3125 was partially blocked but moving.

Motorists might wish to avoid the area until the broken down car is removed.

Update: Police report the road is now clear

