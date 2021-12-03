Unique seaside wedding venue to put £1m into Combe Martin economy

A unique seaside wedding venue is gearing up to bring £1million a year into the economy of a North Devon village.

Arches Beach Weddings is an innovative new venue created following the transformation of the former Combe Martin Museum building.

Owner Simon Daukes believes it is unique because to his knowledge it is the sole ceremony-only seaside wedding venue in the country.

Happy couples effectively get their own private registry office, but one set against the stunning backdrop of Combe Martin Harbour and right beside the sea.

The once derelict building on Newberry promenade has been regenerated into a plush ceremony room licensed for up to 120 guests, looking out to the sea just metres away, plus a private outdoor space.

As well as a dressing room for the bride plus toilet, it also has an opulent bridal suite upstairs that can also be booked separately by couples if they wish to stay a night.

The venue is available in two-hour slots and can accommodate up to six weddings a day, with surround sound speakers and even a variety of lighting options to create different themes.

It is expected the wedding parties will bring a huge boost to the local economy by booking pubs, restaurant or hotels for their reception, as well as caterers, stylists, photographers and other local suppliers for their wedding, not to mention accommodation for their guests.

Local businesses have been invited to offer their services on the Arches website for free.

Simon Daukes said: “When we are up and running at full capacity we will be driving £1million-plus a year into the local economy.

“Our whole philosophy from the outset was that we wanted the venue itself to do the minimum and as much as possible, for the business to be for the benefit of the village.

“Any local businesses that want to be featured on our website only need to get in touch. We are not seeking any commission; we are sending business direct to them.

“We are not in competition with anyone – nobody else offers ceremony only and nothing else.”

The Daukes family also own The Ash Barton estate wedding venue in Braunton.

Under the motto ‘your wedding, your way’, the aim at Arches is to offer a huge range of options to suit all budgets, from a ceremony and fish and chips on the beach to a reception with all the trimmings at a local pub, hotel or restaurant. The venue is ceremony only, no parties, no noise, no local nuisance.

Simon Daukes added: “You genuinely could do your entire wedding for under £1,000 and you would not have compromised, having the most beautiful wedding in a stunning location. Plus, we are currently offering a 25 per cent discount for couples with an EX34 postcode.

“All the choices are yours, we don’t dictate what you do. The sea has many moods and through our website you can choose when you’d like to be married – at sunset or the height of the summer, or during a majestic winter storm, when the tide is in or out, it’s up to you.

“We want to hear all your suggestions – we already have people talking about the bride arriving at the ceremony by boat!”

Businesses that would like to promote themselves on the Arches website or get involved, as well as prospective happy couples, can find out more at https://www.archesbeachweddings.com