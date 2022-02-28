Unearthed picture shows the start of a Torrington love story

Caption by Pam Petherbridge: The tallest boy in the picture is my future husband (David Petherbridge) and I (Pamela Hammond) am the third girl on the left who appears to be looking at him! - Credit: Torrington Town Hall

A couple planning to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Torrington have discovered a picture showing the first signs of their romance at Torrington Mayfair in 1972.

Fifty years on, Great Torrington Town Hall is delighted to be hosting the Golden Wedding anniversary of Pam and Dave Petherbridge, who were the last couple to get married at the Town Hall on Saturday, March 18, 1972.

Anyone in Torrington will tell you the Mayfair, which is held on the first Thursday of May is the most popular and exciting event in the Town’s annual calendar, so it’s not surprising that Mayfair mischief was at play in 1960.

Pam and Dave Petherbridge were the last couple to get married at the Town Hall on Saturday, March 18, 1972 - Credit: Torrington Town Hall

A photograph of Mayfair 1960 has recently come to light depicting a young Pamela Hammond looking furtively at David Petherbridge without realising that one day she would marry him. Some might say that’s the magic of Mayfair.

Pamela and David are very much looking forward to celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary with their children Sarah and Emma and many of their friends and family who attended their wedding.

When asked the secret to a happy marriage, Pam & Dave agree that it’s ‘all down to give and take and compromise.’

Pam and Dave Petherbridge cut their wedding cake - Credit: Torrington Town Hall



