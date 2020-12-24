Father Christmas opens Umberleigh Academy car park

Published: 1:12 PM December 24, 2020

Father Christmas opens the first part of the Umberleigh Primary Academy park and play scheme - Credit: Umberleigh Academy

Father Christmas arrived a little early at Umberleigh Primary Academy much to the delight of pupils.

Santa’s reindeers are resting up until Christmas Eve, so some local horses were drafted in to help him with the grand opening of Umberleigh Academy’s new car park.

It is the first part of Umberleigh’s new park and play scheme which, along with the car park will see some fantastic new play equipment for the children and local community to use and enjoy.

Father Christmas arrived at Umberleigh Primary Academy with horses as his reindeer are resting until the big night - Credit: Umberleigh Primary Academy

The new car park is a very welcome addition to the school ensuring that children are safely delivered and picked up from school.

Head of school Corrinne Smith said: "Despite his obviously busy schedule at this time of year, he agreed to take a break from organising presents to spend a little time at Umberleigh.

"He arrived with his trusty horses and cut the tinsel so that the car park could be used. There has been a lot of hard work from many members of the school and community to complete this part of the ‘Park and Play’ project and I would like to thank all those involved.

"We look forward to planning the ‘play’ part of the project with the children, parents and members of the community to be completed later on in the new year.

"The play park will provide a fabulous opportunity for the children and members of the community to socialise and exercise and we look forward to when the equipment is ready for this.”