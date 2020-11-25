The amazing country scene mural painted by artist John Crush on a house at Umberleigh, which depicts a man and his dogs coming across a herd of deer on their daily walk. Picture: Simon Ellery The amazing country scene mural painted by artist John Crush on a house at Umberleigh, which depicts a man and his dogs coming across a herd of deer on their daily walk. Picture: Simon Ellery

The entire wall of the house has been transformed to depict the chance encounter of a man and his dogs with a herd of deer on Exmoor.

James Lewis commissioned his friend and artist John Crush to paint the amazingly detailed scene, which was completed over the space of five weeks.

John is originally from Lynton and now lives in northern France, but came ‘home’ to carry out the work.

The scene is nothing to do with hunting, but portrays a moorland walker and his two dogs reacting in surprise as they come across the deer during their walk.

James, a bricklayer by trade, said people had enjoyed seeing the mural since it was unveiled.

He said and his girlfriend had seen similar paintings in Lynmouth and decided it would be nice to have something on their home.

They looked online for inspiration and took some pictures of their favourite Exmoor walks, but the scene itself is from a real event.

James said: “Years ago my grandad and I were walking our dogs and the deer were on one side of the wall and the dogs on the other, so this is like a capture in time, trying to make that image the moment of suspense.”

