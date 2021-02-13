Ultrafast full-fibre broadband goes live in Barnstaple

Published: 8:00 AM February 13, 2021

The first homes and businesses in Barnstaple can now benefit from reliable ultrafast broadband straight to their door, from internet service provider Jurassic Fibre.

The Exeter-based company’s full-fibre network went live in parts of the town this month, providing internet speeds of up to 950Mbps. The network will cover over 10,000 premises across Barnstaple, with the build expected to be completed by late summer.

Barnstaple is the latest location to go live as Jurassic Fibre extends its network into North Devon. The announcement follows the successful roll-out to towns and villages in East Devon, from areas around Sowton all the way down to Exmouth.

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon said: “I am delighted that full-fibre is now beginning to reach North Devon. The speed offered is more than ten times what I am currently working from home with.

“With new services becoming available it is vital that customers understand the differences between the technologies and providers to ensure they get the speed they need in a package that works for their family or business. Jurassic Fibre’s arrival gives consumers extra choice at a time when broadband has never been so important to our lives.”

Jurassic Fibre CEO, Michael Maltby, comments: “We are delighted to be able to extend our broadband offering to the people of Barnstaple. This is another important step in the roll-out of our ultrafast network to communities across the region, who have typically been left behind when it comes to digital connectivity.

“By investing in a FTTP network, Jurassic Fibre plans to future-proof the broadband of the South West for years to come. This, in turn, will support the growth of the region’s economy and allow rural areas to compete with big cities when it comes to broadband.

“Alongside cutting-edge connectivity, Jurassic Fibre is passionate about offering the best local support and service.”

Jurassic Fibre is planning to invest over £250m into building its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network, which will cover over 350,000 homes and businesses across the South West over the next four years. The towns of Taunton, Wellington and Bridgwater are expected to go live during the coming weeks, as Jurassic Fibre expands its network into Somerset.