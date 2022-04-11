Ukrainian children supported by teachers from Barnstaple school

Children in the Ukraine are being taught by teachers in Barnstaple via the internet.

While collecting much needed donations for the emergency in Ukraine, Head of Pilton Bluecoat Academy Dan Polak learned there was a Head Teacher in Ukraine, Elena Tregubova, asking not only for blankets, clothes, and emergency supplies but help in teaching the children of her school.

Vishenki School is an International School on the outskirts of Kyiv. 80% of the children from this school have evacuated but for the 20% left behind life is extremely challenging.

The staff at Pilton Bluecoat Academy jumped at the opportunity to help and so links between the two schools were made. - Credit: Pilton Bluecoat Academy

Dan and the staff at Pilton Bluecoat jumped at the opportunity to help and so links between the two schools were made.

Pilton Bluecoat offers Ukrainian children sessions in English, maths and word games, but the main focus is the connection that these sessions offer. Children from Ukraine get the chance to talk to the English teachers and to share with them their lives and their stories – an escape for them from some of the everyday horrors that they are experiencing. One maths session ended with a pet-comparison (pictured).

Head of Pilton Bluecoat Academy Dan Polak teaching from his garden - Credit: Pilton Bluecoat Academy

Pilton Bluecoat also offers the Ukrainian children live sessions at the weekends, as a weekend in Ukraine is long and very different from the weekends our children in Barnstaple enjoy.

The hope is that these sessions will continue as long as they are needed. The ties that bind these two schools will hopefully develop into long-lasting and strong relationships between them with further plans for the children to ‘Pen Pal’ with one another.

Dan is passionate about this project, he said: “We know that the government has kindly offered the online materials this country used during lockdowns for children to access, but it is not just academia that they are missing. In our online sessions, we offer the chance to make a human connection.

“We wanted to show our children that our actions align with our values, and if you can have a positive impact, you should work hard to bring it to life.

“I’ve been delivering my sessions at the weekend but our staff have delivered in-week sessions and I was humbled by the enormous applause our children gave the staff when they learned of the project. They deeply value kindness and can see why we have carved out some of the week to support others.”