Ukraine comedian jets into North Devon for fundraiser

Ukrainian comedian Yulia Pylyavskaya jets into North Devon later this month, to raise funds for refugees at a Comedy for Ukraine night in Appledore.

Joining a star-studded line-up of local comedians, Yulia brings her unique brand of comedy to the Appledore Social Club for a single night on Thursday, March 17.

"When I saw what was happening in my homeland, I felt I just had to do something to help", said Yulia in her distinctive Ukrainian accent. "And what better way to do it than to give people a good night out to raise funds for those desperately in need?"

Joining her on stage is Plymouth legend Suzy Bennett ("Very funny indeed!" - Jimmy Carr), North Molton prop comedian Alf ("Brilliant" - Aleisha Dixon, BGT), and Brighton-based comedians Dan Fardell ("One of the best new joke writers I've seen" - Romesh Ranganathan) and MC Nik Coppin ("Fast and funny" - Adelaide Fringe).

All the acts have generously agreed to perform free of charge and all expenses are being covered by local sponsors, so every penny raised can go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal - and every donation is being doubled by the UK Government.

Special drink offers will be available throughout the night including a brand-new shot which has been created especially for the event. Named "The Zelensky" after the gutsy President of the Ukraine, its layers yellow and blue liqueurs to form the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Inventor Donna Landy said, "It's 50% Blue Curacao and 50% Advocaat, but - like Mr Zelensky - it's 100% Bols."

Manager of the Appledore Social Club Jean Cann said: "We are really looking forward to hosting this very worthwhile event, comedy nights are always something we enjoy at the club, and hopefully we can raise funds to help support the people of Ukraine."

"Comedy for Appledore" is at 8:00pm on Thursday, Mar 17th at the Appledore Social Club, New Quay St, EX39 1LU, with doors open from 7:30pm. Tickets are £10 plus booking fee in advance from www.appledorecomedyfestival.co.uk or £12 on the door, with cash and cards accepted.