UPDATE: Two people airlifted to hospital after A361 Link Road crash

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 7:15 PM June 23, 2021    Updated: 10:56 AM June 24, 2021
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Supplied

Two people were airlifted to hospital after a three car crash on the A361 Link Road yesterday evening.

Police are appealing for information about the serious three-car collision on the A361, Higher Beer, South Molton, yesterday (June 23).

The incident occurred at around 5pm and involved a white Kia Sportage, a black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 59-year-old woman from Bideford, and the driver of the Kia, a 27-year-old man from South Molton, were taken to Derriford Hospital via air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around four hours while officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an investigation at the scene and the vehicles were recovered

Police would like to thank the public for their patience during the closure.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area at the time and may have seen, or have dashcam footage of, the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 699, 23/6/21.

