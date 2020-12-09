News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
More quirky sculptures unveiled in Bideford’s Cooper Street

Tony Gussin

Published: 12:14 PM December 9, 2020    Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020


The Salmon Fisherman and Sir Richard Grenville sculptures created by Peach and Bill Shaw, have now been installed at Cooper Street in Bideford. Pictures: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Two more quirky characters have been installed to greet visitors to Cooper Street in Bideford.



Gathering for the official unveiling of the new sculptures in Cooper Street, Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The lord of the manor himself, Sir Richard Grenville, has been added along with The Salmon Fisherman, to join the sculptures of The Merchant and The Cooper already in place.

The unique metal sculptures are part of an ongoing project to enhance the gateway to shopping in the town and have been created by local artists Peach and Bill Shaw.

The project has been funded by Torridge District Council, Bideford Town Council and local businessmen Graham and Robert Braddick.

Councillor Peter Christie – Bideford mayor and vice chairman of Torridge District Council said: “Cooper Street is, indeed, in very fine company with the arrival of Sir Richard Grenville, these four characters define the history of Bideford and are delightful artworks.



Sir Richard Grenville (1542-1591) was lord of the manor in Bideford as well as a soldier, explorer, merchant and sometime privateer. His sculpture is now on display at Cooper Street in the town. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

“So, when you next take a stroll along Cooper Street just take a moment to look up at the buildings and see who is heralding your arrival.”

Sir Richard Grenville was an Elizabethan sailor and explorer who was lord of the manor in Bideford as well as Kilkhampton.

He was killed aged 49 in 1591, fighting against an overwhelming force of 53 Spanish ships at the Battle of Flores, because he refused to surrender his ship.



The Salmon Fisherman sculpture by Peach and Bill Shaw at Cooper Street in Bideford represents the centuries of fishing heritage in the River Torridge. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

