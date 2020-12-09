More quirky sculptures unveiled in Bideford’s Cooper Street
- Credit: Graham Hobbs
Two more quirky characters have been installed to greet visitors to Cooper Street in Bideford.
The lord of the manor himself, Sir Richard Grenville, has been added along with The Salmon Fisherman, to join the sculptures of The Merchant and The Cooper already in place.
The unique metal sculptures are part of an ongoing project to enhance the gateway to shopping in the town and have been created by local artists Peach and Bill Shaw.
The project has been funded by Torridge District Council, Bideford Town Council and local businessmen Graham and Robert Braddick.
Councillor Peter Christie – Bideford mayor and vice chairman of Torridge District Council said: “Cooper Street is, indeed, in very fine company with the arrival of Sir Richard Grenville, these four characters define the history of Bideford and are delightful artworks.
“So, when you next take a stroll along Cooper Street just take a moment to look up at the buildings and see who is heralding your arrival.”
You may also want to watch:
Sir Richard Grenville was an Elizabethan sailor and explorer who was lord of the manor in Bideford as well as Kilkhampton.
He was killed aged 49 in 1591, fighting against an overwhelming force of 53 Spanish ships at the Battle of Flores, because he refused to surrender his ship.
Most Read
- 1 Covid-19 vaccine: North Devon sites to be announced ‘within days’
- 2 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
- 3 When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?
- 4 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named
- 5 When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?
- 6 Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal
- 7 Coronavirus death confirmed at North Devon District Hospital
- 8 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
- 9 Police launch appeal to find missing Barnstaple man
- 10 North Devon’s great big simultaneous Christmas light switch on