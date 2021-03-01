Two men deny attempted murder of man stabbed in Ilfracombe park

Published: 11:28 AM March 1, 2021

Two men have pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed during an alleged robbery in a park in North Devon.

Callum Pillman, 21, of Heathfield Road, East the Water, Bideford, and Shaun Taylor, aged 29, of Crosslands, Barnstaple, denied attempted murder and robbery when they appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

The men are accused of attacking and robbing Marcus Goold of a mobile phone at Bicclescombe Park, Ilfracombe, on the night of Saturday, January 23, this year.

They both appeared before Judge Peter Johnson, the Recorder of the City of Exeter, by video link from the city’s prison and were remanded in custody.

They will next appear at Exeter Crown Court for a case management hearing on April 22. A trial date has been set for August 2 this year.

Police said at the time that the victim suffered life threatening injuries in the alleged stabbing.