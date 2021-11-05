Two land-based volunteer vacancies at Appledore RNLI

Appledore RNLI currently has two land-based vacancies for volunteers to join their team.

One is for a Water Safety Officer; the other is for a Lifeboat Operations Manager.

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea, but it’s not limited to launching a lifeboat or providing lifeguards to save lives. Every year our lifeboat crews and lifeguards save the lives of hundreds of people and rescue thousands more, while around 150 people die by accident in UK and Irish waters each year. Half of those who drown never intended to enter the water.

The RNLI Water Safety Team save lives by giving advice that helps people enjoy the water safely, and stops them from getting into trouble in the first place. The Water Safety Officer is a voluntary land based pivotal role involved in the design and implementation of the Community Lifesaving Plan designed to identify ‘at risk’ groups to reduce fatalities and serious incidents by working with partners to develop specifically targeted interventions.

The role of the Lifeboat Operations Manager is to carry out the day-to-day management of the lifeboat station to ensure a permanent state of readiness for service. They provide leadership of the operations team, authorise launch of the lifeboats, and ensure that all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboats and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.

More information on both positions can be found on the volunteering opportunities section in the RNLI website: www.rnli.org.uk by searching for Appledore

You may also want to watch:

Situated on the north Devon coast, Appledore Lifeboat Station operates an all-weather Tamar class lifeboat and an inshore B class Atlantic 85 lifeboat. Lifeboat crews have been presented with 30 RNLI awards for gallantry and 4 foreign medals.

The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.