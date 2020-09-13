They had been playing football in a nearby park when they lost the ball, following it into ankle deep water.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Services mobilised two fire engines from their Yeovil fire station, along with a specialist rescue team from Bridgwater; after they received a call for help from the young lads.

A spokesperson for Fire Control said: “They unfortunately then found themselves unable to get back up the bank from the river as it was too deep and slippery.”

The spokesperson added: “One of our call handlers remained on the phone to the boys until our crews were able to reach them.

The boys were quickly rescued using a triple extension ladder, ropes and lines along with water safety equipment.”

Both boys were unharmed.