Colin and Sonny Wardle woke up victims Ashley Wyborn and his partner Naomi Thorn by throwing stones at their motorbike before they attacked their home in Barnstaple. Sonny smashed his way through the communal front door of the flats in Gould Road and Colin kicked and punched Mr Wyborn when he came out to remonstrate. He threw a child's bicycle as him as he beat a retreat back into his flat and both brothers then hammered on the door while making more threats. The whole incident only ended when police turned up, finding Sonny bleeding heavily from a wound to his hand which he suffered when breaking the glass in the door. Both brothers, aged 21, of Gould Road, admitted threatening behaviour. Colin admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on Mr Wyborn and common assault on Miss Thorn. Sonny admitted damaging the bike and the front door. Colin was jailed for 14 months and Sonny was ordered to do 75 hours of unpaid community work by Recorder Mr Roger Harris at Exeter Crown Court. He told Colin: