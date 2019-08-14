Colin and Sonny Wardle woke up victims Ashley Wyborn and his partner Naomi Thorn by throwing stones at their motorbike before they attacked their home in Barnstaple.

Sonny smashed his way through the communal front door of the flats in Gould Road and Colin kicked and punched Mr Wyborn when he came out to remonstrate.

He threw a child's bicycle as him as he beat a retreat back into his flat and both brothers then hammered on the door while making more threats.

The whole incident only ended when police turned up, finding Sonny bleeding heavily from a wound to his hand which he suffered when breaking the glass in the door.

Both brothers, aged 21, of Gould Road, admitted threatening behaviour. Colin admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on Mr Wyborn and common assault on Miss Thorn. Sonny admitted damaging the bike and the front door.

Colin was jailed for 14 months and Sonny was ordered to do 75 hours of unpaid community work by Recorder Mr Roger Harris at Exeter Crown Court.

He told Colin: "There are factors which increase the seriousness of this offence. The location, outside a family's home, the timing of the offence in the middle of the night, the presence of the victim's partner and the issuing of threats.

"To turn up in the middle of the night to try to break in, then to carry out a sustained assault while making very serious threats, must result in immediate custody."

Miss Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said the brothers turned up outside the flat where Mr Wyborn and Miss Thorn were asleep with their two children at 3.30am on December 27 last year.

They looked out of their window to see the bike being damaged and saw both twins shouting threats, some of which mocked Mr Wyborn's name, asking 'why would you be born'.

One of the brothers shouted they were going to blow up the flats with the children inside and told Mr Wyborn they were going to 'get him'.

They started hitting the front door and Miss Thorn went downstairs to tell them to leave. They refused to go and Colin attacked Mr Wyborn when he came downstairs.

He was punched and kicked repeatedly on his face and body and left with extensive bruising and a small cut on his lip.

Mr Wyborn and Miss Thorn got back into their flat but the brothers followed them upstairs and hammered on the door, only stopping when the police turned up.

Sonny Wardle's hand was injured and he needed hospital treatment. The damage to the door cost £930 to repair.

Miss Hollie Gilbery and Mr Richard Crabb, defending, said there was a background of a family feud which led the brothers to act out of character while under the influence of alcohol.

Colin suffers from autism, ADHD, and depression and went to a special boarding school. He works as a steel erector while Sonny, who has just found work, is also eligible to do unpaid work in the community as a punishment.