The official opening of the free car park in Westward Ho! on Sunday. The official opening of the free car park in Westward Ho! on Sunday.

Seafield car park will be in this week's episode of Britain's Parking Hell, which airs on Thursday at 8pm.

The show will take a look at how businessman Rob Braddick expanded the village's free car park, increasing the amount of spaces from 20 to more than 50.

He held a party in February this year to mark the occasion, with live music and free drinks of lager and prosecco - all of which was captured by the show's cameras.

Mr Braddick said he hoped the car park featuring would be good for the village.

"It was great having good publicity for Westward Ho! and put the area in a good light compared to the other 'horror stories' about parking around the country," he added.

Mr Braddick bought a 50-year lease for the car park from Torridge District Council in May 2016. He immediately got rid of the parking meters and declared the car park free for the whole community.