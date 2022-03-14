Turning off the tap on global plastic pollution - Claire Moodie

On 2 March, 2022, 175 countries endorsed a critical resolution at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) to end plastic pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024.

The resolution addresses the full lifecycle of plastic, including its production, design and disposal, and aims to drive a coordinated approach to tackle plastic pollution as part of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature loss, and pollution globally.

With plastic production soaring from 2 million tonnes in 1950 to 348 million tonnes in 2017, and expected to double by 2040, we must find a way to turn off the tap - but why is this so important?

Exposure to plastics can harm human health, potentially affecting fertility, hormonal, metabolic and neurological activity, and open burning of plastics contributes to air pollution.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the plastic lifecycle threaten the ability of the global community to keep global temperature rise below 1.5°C. By 2050, the greenhouse gas emissions from plastic could reach 10-13% percent of the entire remaining carbon budget.

Over 800 marine and coastal species are affected by plastic pollution through ingestion, entanglement, and other dangers.

Some 11 million tonnes of plastic waste flow annually into the oceans. This may triple by 2040. Source: UNEP

This is no longer just about protecting our beaches and wildlife from the physical impact of plastic pollution but addressing the whole life cycle of plastic from extraction to what's placed on our supermarket shelves and how it is affecting our human health.

Here in North Devon, we see a fraction of the impacts of plastic pollution along our coastline, in our rivers, towns and villages but are incredibly lucky not to be subjected to the impacts from the production and extraction side of the industry. The human rights of the communities that are up close and personal with these processes need to be recognised and upheld.

Whilst we welcome this resolution, there is still a way to go before a full treaty is in place and it will take a long time, if ever, to see the physical result in our environment. Plastic is already written in our geological record and scientists have found microplastics everywhere they have looked: in deep oceans; in Arctic snow and Antarctic ice; in shellfish, table salt, drinking water and beer; and drifting in the air or falling with rain over mountains and cities.

We cannot recycle our way out of this problem, our waste infrastructure both here and abroad cannot cope. What we can do though, is reduce in our homes and businesses - whether that’s reducing packaging by buying in bulk or refilling or fitting a filter on our washing machines to catch microfibres before they get washed out to sea, there are loads of ways we can each have an impact in our own lives.

My Plastic Free North Devon team is always working to educate, support, campaign, and encourage more conscious consumption and increase awareness around environmental issues.

We continue to put pressure on and work with our local councils, organisations and communities, to pioneer projects and initiatives to deliver a radical transformation towards a healthier relationship with the natural world, as well as directly reducing plastic pollution.

Visit our website www.plasticfreenorthdevon.org for more tips and information on ongoing projects. Join us or other groups on community cleans or do your own. If you're interested in volunteering or donating to our cause please email claire@plasticfreenorthdevon.org