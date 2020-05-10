TTVS, Torridge’s Council for Voluntary Service, said it had been inundated by offers of support from new and existing volunteers who have helped vulnerable and shielded residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Darran Hill said the response was so high that not everyone has been needed.

The service is now looking for volunteer trustees to help govern the charity and have a say in how it is run.

Mr Hill said: “The charity sector has taken on a renewed importance in the current Covid ravaged landscape and as the restrictions begin relaxing demands placed upon this sector are expected to increase again.

“At TTVS we have been humbled and impressed by the number of people who have stepped forward to help their communities.

“We have been inundated by offers of support from both existing and new volunteers who have been helping our vulnerable and shielded residents with prescription collection, shopping, welfare contact and emotional support. We would like to pass on our most sincere thanks for their hard work and dedication in delivering a life changing service.

“In fact the response has been so overwhelming that we have been unable to use everyone who registered with us, but we have been maintaining contact and as we begin to understand what the future demand will be we can start reaching out to those waiting in the wings to help.”

TTVS is now looking for younger members of the community with financial skills to help the charity through the challenging times by becoming volunteer trustees.

They would share the responsibility of governing the charity and directing how it is managed and run.

Volunteering in such a way can help build valuable leadership, governance and strategy skills, as well as building a CV. It will also allow people to have a say in how a charity is run in the community.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer trustee can get in touch with TTVS by calling 01237 420130 or email darran@ttvs.org.uk.