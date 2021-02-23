Trustees needed for The Burton At Bideford

Published: 1:30 PM February 23, 2021

Passionate about the community? The Burton at Bideford is currently recruiting trustees.

The Burton at Bideford has been a registered charity since 2016 and is currently looking to recruit new trustees to the board.

As well as a registered charity and gallery, the Burton also became an Arts Council Funded National Portfolio Organisation in 2018 and prides itself on offering an exciting programme of exhibitions as well as a wide range of other activities including developing educational work, workshops, supporting local artists and volunteers.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We have a committed group of trustees and we are currently recruiting for new trustees. We are particularly hoping to receive applications from potential trustees with a proven track record in heritage, arts or business or a relevant profession particularly at a strategic level.”

The Burton is happy to receive applications from experienced trustees or those who are new to the role of Trustee. For more information, please visit www.burtonartgallery.co.uk or email info@theburton.org.