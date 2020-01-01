North Devon sub-region chairman Bill Dauncey, of Northam-based Dauncey Haulage, chose to support CHSW for the second year, having made a similar donation to the charity last year.

The money was raised by members throughout the year, including at the association's annual dinner-dance at the Saunton Sands Hotel in January.

Bill and fellow member Mervyn Way of Way and Son Transport in South Molton visited Little Bridge House to present the cheque to area fundraiser Josh Allan.

There are now three hospices in the South West: Little Bridge House in Fremington (opened 1995), Charlton Farm in Bristol (opened 2007) and Little Harbour in St Austell (opened 2011)

CHSW is the only children's hospice in the South West. It costs around £10million to run the three hospice sites each year and the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary contributions.