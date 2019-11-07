Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 28, faces five charges relating to five men and will go on trial on Monday, November 18.

He is accused of murdering Anthony Payne, 80, and twins Dick and Roger Carter, 84, between February 10 and 12.

Lewis-Ranwell is also accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to John Ellis in Barnstaple on February 9, and Stasys Belevicius in Exeter on February 11.

He was not present during a case management hearing at Bristol Crown Court before Mrs Justice May having not been required to attend.

Richard Smith QC appeared for the prosecution while Andrew Langdon QC represented the defendant.

Lewis-Ranwell, who was of no fixed abode at the time of his arrest in February, was arrested after a massive police investigation into the murders of the three pensioners

Lewis-Ranwell was remanded in custody until his trial on November 18.