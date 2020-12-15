Friends pay tribute to Ilfracombe’s caring Sue Rawle

Published: 3:28 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 4:57 PM December 16, 2020

Friends at Ilfracombe Yacht Club have been paying tribute to caring and busy club member Sue Rawle. - Credit: Archant

Tributes have been pouring in following the loss of long-standing Ilfracombe Yacht Club member Sue Rawle.

Sue Rawle pictured presenting Ilfracombe harbour master Georgina Carlo-Paat with a bouquet after a talk at the yacht club dinner dance in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Grieving club members have shared their memories of Sue, aged 73, after her death on Sunday, December 6.

She was found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour and was sadly confirmed as deceased at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Sue had been a member of the yacht club for many years and her late husband Peter had been a previous commodore. Sue was vice commodore for the last three years and at the AGM earlier this year she was chosen as president.

Her friends at the club have issued a combined statement paying tribute to Sue and adding their recollections of her. Past commodore June Williams said Sue’s experience and knowledge of the club had been truly invaluable during her time of office.

They worked together very closely and Sue was extremely supportive, giving 100 per cent to everything she did, including organising her annual quiz where she would set the questions and act as quizmaster.

Current commodore Chris Jones said: “In many ways Sue embodied all that was great about the club, selflessness and a willingness to undertake the most onerous tasks to move things along. She was always the first to volunteer to help on any functions and everyone always found her a pleasure to work alongside.

“Everything Sue did she did with dedication and gave every consideration to the future of the club and its members.”

She was treasurer of the club skittles team, alongside her friend Bobby Davies and was instrumental generally in organising club functions.

Friend and fellow club member Carole Johnson said they enjoyed walking regularly around the area and Sue would tell her of the various points of interest, about her history and places she had lived over 40 years of her being in Ilfracombe.

They strolled, chatted, giggled and stopped to talk to people they met as Sue knew so many in the town.

They spoke about their families and Sue told her with great pride about her two sons, their lives and her two very much-loved grandsons.

Carole said how sad it is not to see Sue’s lovely smile and sparkling blue eyes ever again.

The yacht club tribute concluded: “These are just a few of the many comments which have flooded in to us - the main essence of which is that Sue was great fun to be around, a great and genuine friend to many, a really caring person who always thought of others first and cared greatly for everyone.

“Sue will be sorely missed by all the yacht club members, she has left a void which will be impossible to fill. Our thoughts are with her sons and grandsons.”