Mr Martin represented the then Two Rivers Ward of High Bickington, St Giles-in-the-Wood and Yarnscombe for four years, from 2011 to 2015.

He was on the council’s audit and governance, plans and standards committees. He was also a current serving parish representative on Torridge’s standards committee and vice chairman of Torrington Area Advisory Group.

Cllr David Hurley, of the Shebbear and Langtree ward, said he had been shocked to hear of Mr Martin’s passing and had always found him very helpful and considerate.

He said: “He was an unassuming man, enjoyed a joke and a laugh and cared about the residents he represented in his ward.

“I always looked forward to speaking with Harold in recent times when we were both at the same venue. I’m sure I will be one of many who will miss meeting with Harold in future times and it was a pleasure to work with him when he was a councillor at Torridge.”

Cllr Rosemary Lock of the present Two Rivers and Three Moors ward added: “Harold was an invaluable member of the plans committee and always contributed well at committee.

“More recently since the ward reorganisations I have seen him at Yarnscombe Parish Council meetings where again he was an active member. He was a true gentleman and was always happy to help others”.

The flag at Riverbank House will be flying at half-mast out of respect with everyone at Torridge District Council offering their condolences to Cllr Martin’s family.