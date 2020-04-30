Councillor Langton-Lockton promoting Art on the Quay in Bideford. Picture: Torridge District Council Councillor Langton-Lockton promoting Art on the Quay in Bideford. Picture: Torridge District Council

Mr Langton-Lockton was district councillor for the Orchard Hill ward in Bideford from 2015 to 2019 representing the Conservatives and was a passionate supporter of the arts.

He organised the popular Art on the Quay project that saw emerging local artists given the opportunity to display their work on the quay in Bideford during summer weekends.

Torridge District Council has said its flag at Riverbank House is at half mast today and all at the council sent their condolences to Mr Langton-Lockton’s family.

He was an active councillor and was a member of the planning committee as well as the external overview and scrutiny committee.

He lived in Brittany for many years before returning to England and becoming a councillor.

Outside of the council he enjoyed a career that involved furniture making, designing decorative backgammon boards and hats and a lifelong love of painting.

Torridge council leader, Councillor Ken James, said: “Johnny was a passionate and committed Councillor who served his constituents well during his time at Torridge.

“I admired his bravery when he continued to carry on with these duties even though he was battling his own serious health problems at the time. I send my condolences on behalf of everyone at Torridge to his family.”

Steve Hearse, interim head of paid service said: “I remember Johnny as a passionate and dedicated Councillor during his time in office who also brought his love of art to the fore in the projects he was involved in.

“We are sorry to hear of his passing and send our condolences to his family.”

Cllr Dermot McGeough, Bideford North Ward Member, said: “He was a very hard working councillor who gave his best to his residents and community.

“Getting to know him personally, he was a real character and will be sadly missed. I would like to send my personal condolences to his family.”

Cllr Tony Inch, Bideford West member, said: “I just wanted to say how sorry I am to hear the passing of Johnny. While I did not know him for very long I found him to be very knowledgeable when speaking up for his constituents.

“He was also a very good artist and was always a champion spokesperson for art, not only in and around Bideford, but right across Torridge. My condolences go out to all his family at this time.”

Cllr Margaret Brown, ward member for Great Torrington, added: “Johnny as we all knew him was a fellow member of Plans Committee during his four year term of office, he was well respected by everyone and served his ward well. My sincere condolences to his family, RIP.”