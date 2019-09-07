Trevisick's Pie Emporium is among the Great Taste winners of 2019, with two 1-star awards.

The firm's Chunky Steak and Kidney Pie was described by the judges as 'a pie with a good crisp pastry, golden and well puffed'.

They said: "The kidney is full flavoured and rich, the gravy is well reduced and coats the meat well filling the pie.

"Savoury notes and seasoning combined with the beef, which is well flavoured, add up to a good little pie."

The Mushroom Stroganoff Pie was described as 'an attractive, rustic and homemade looking pie'.

"The pastry felt crisp to cut. Some mushroom notes on the nose. The pastry was crisp and tasty and the mushroom filling tasty and well balanced," said the judges.

The Great Taste accreditation is judged by over 500 food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers.

Nick Lock, Trevisick's founder and one the Stelios Disabled Entrepreneurs of the Year 2018, said: "Winning these Great Taste Awards is an amazing achievement for us and a brilliant way to celebrate our first Anniversary on September 19.

"Great food should be locally sourced, sustainable and affordable, not produced by big corporations, using cheap ingredients that destroy Rainforests and then shipped by lorry to be baked from frozen, in their shops.

"Trevisick's Pie Emporium are the World's first certified palm oil-free bakery and are offering the people of Barnstaple and North Devon a chance to be part of the solution, rather than part of the problem, by offering great tasting pies and pasties using traditional, local ingredients, all certified to be 100 per cent palm oil free and made locally."

There were 12,772 entries into Great Taste this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,326 received a 2-star and 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade.

The panel of judges this year included cook, writer and champion of sustainable food Melissa Hemsley, Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 champion, author Olia Hercules, chef and food writer Gill Meller, Kavi Thakar from Dishoom, food writer and stylist Georgina Hayden and author and chef Zoe Adjonyoh, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Sourced Market and Partridges.