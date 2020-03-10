The team from Gavin Hendry Tree Surgery & Gardening collected and recycled 150 trees from around North Devon in return for a donation to the charity.

Gavin said: 'The team covered 230 miles, met some very nice people, answered more than 250 emails and saw some very nice houses along the way, not to mention some very nice parts of Devon.

'Organising this charity event has been a bit of a challenge, but we know the work is well worth it as the money being donated will go some way in helping our four-legged friends find a new forever home.'

The team is planning to provide a similar service next Christmas.

Amy Bingham at the Dogs Trust Ilfracombe Rehoming Centre said: 'This thoughtful donation will soon be hard at work, helping to ensure we give the very best care to the dogs that come to us.

'Last year, we looked after more than 350 dogs here - and this year we expect a similar number.'