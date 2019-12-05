New trees have been planted in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe as part of the Big Climate Fightback. Picture: NDC New trees have been planted in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe as part of the Big Climate Fightback. Picture: NDC

The 25 trees were planted at Yeo Valley Woodland in Barnstaple and Greenways park in Ilfracombe as part of the Woodland Trust's Big Climate Fightback, which took place on Saturday, November 30.

North Devon Council's parks team and volunteers planted the trees in a bid to help the fight against climate change.

The council's contracts delivery manager, Mark Kentell, said: "When this tree planting opportunity was presented to us by the Woodland Trust, our parks team were happy to host two events here in North Devon.

"The council is committed to helping the environment and has signed up to a joint Devon-wide climate change declaration.

"We have also pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, so we are fully on board with the objectives of this campaign."

The Woodland Trust said 400 hectares of new woodland will be planted this winter as a result of its funding.