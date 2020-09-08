Watch: Trailer released for Netflix movie starring Lily James and filmed in North Devon (Video)

Hartland Quay was transformed in preparation of filming for Netflix's Rebecca remake. Hartland Quay was transformed in preparation of filming for Netflix's Rebecca remake.

Scenes from the movie starring Lily James, Arnie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas were filmed at Hartland Quay in July 2019.

The gripping trailer teases glimpses of the stunning coast at Hartland.

The Netflix film is based on the 1938 book of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, which was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940.

James, known for her roles in Downton Abbey, Darkest Hour, and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society – which was also filmed in North Devon – plays the lead role of the newly-wed Mrs de Winter, while Hammer (Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network), plays Maxim de Winter.

Bodyguard and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes plays Maxim’s sister, Beatrice Lacey, and Scott Thomas (Four Weddings and a Funeral) is housekeeper Mrs Danvers.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter, a newly married young woman (James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast.

Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers

The production has been adapted by Jane Goldman (Kingsman, Kick-Ass) and is directed by Ben Wheatley.

The North Devon beauty spot was closed to the public while filming took place over four days in July last year, and crews spent 11 days set-dressing as the Quay was transformed back to the 1930s.

Hartland Abbey also became a unit base for the duration of the filming, housing winnebagos for green rooms, make up, costumes an catering.

Speaking at the time of filming, Hartland Quay Hotel manager Donal Stafford said: “It’s great for the Quay and the surrounding area.

“Anything like this gives the Hartland Peninsula great exposure, and anything that attracts more visitors to the area is very welcome.”

Rebecca is set to be released by Netflix on October 21.