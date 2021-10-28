News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

Two vehicle crash near South Molton – Link Road blocked

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:08 AM October 28, 2021   
ndg-policeman

- Credit: Archant

A two-vehicle crash has partially blocked the North Devon Link Road near South Molton this morning. 

The incident took place at around 9.30am on the A361 between Station Road (South Molton) and Aller Cross. 

Devon and Cornwall Police are on the scene but traffic is described as ‘slow’. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible. 

It is unclear at the moment if anyone was injured in the collision, the Gazette has contacted the police for more information. 

You may also want to watch:

South Molton News
Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A medical needle

Drink spiking crackdown after needle attack - Devon Police

Joseph Bulmer

person
Node Enterprise Centre at Roundswell, Barnstaple

£2.1m upgrade will provide space for 38 new North Devon jobs

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
Complimentary skating sessions are also being offered to patients, families and staff of North Devon Hospice

Real ice rink coming to Barnstaple Christmas Village

Joseph Bulmer

person
Bideford Pannier Market

Bideford's First Food and Drink Festival coming soon

Joseph Bulmer

person