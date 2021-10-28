Two vehicle crash near South Molton – Link Road blocked

Published: 10:08 AM October 28, 2021

A two-vehicle crash has partially blocked the North Devon Link Road near South Molton this morning.

The incident took place at around 9.30am on the A361 between Station Road (South Molton) and Aller Cross.

Devon and Cornwall Police are on the scene but traffic is described as ‘slow’. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible.

It is unclear at the moment if anyone was injured in the collision, the Gazette has contacted the police for more information.