Two vehicle crash blocks North Devon Link Road near Barnstaple

The North Devon Link Road is blocked near Barnstaple after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident between Lake Roundabout (A361 and A39) and Bishop’s Tawton Road (Portmore Roundabout) was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police at around 9.30am today (November 1).

According to police there has been a substantial fuel leak near Lake Roundabout as a result of the collision.

Police officers are on the scene and are managing traffic, despite this traffic is reportedly slow in the area.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible.