North Devon Gazette

Two vehicle crash blocks Link Road near Barnstaple

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:12 PM January 25, 2022
ndg-policeman

- Credit: Archant

The A361, North Devon Link Road, is partially blocked near Barnstaple after a two-vehicle crash. 

The incident took place at around 11.30am today (January 25), and is reportedly causing ‘heavy traffic’. 

The crash took place on the Link Road’s junction with the A377, Bishop’s Tawton, at the Portmore Roundabout. 

Traffic is congested in the area and police are advising motorists to find alternative routes where possible. 

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

