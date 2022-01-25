Two vehicle crash blocks Link Road near Barnstaple

The A361, North Devon Link Road, is partially blocked near Barnstaple after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place at around 11.30am today (January 25), and is reportedly causing ‘heavy traffic’.

The crash took place on the Link Road’s junction with the A377, Bishop’s Tawton, at the Portmore Roundabout.

Traffic is congested in the area and police are advising motorists to find alternative routes where possible.

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.