Torrington road blocked after two vehicle crash

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:38 AM November 1, 2021
A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car

A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Archant

The main road through Torrington is partially blocked this morning after a two-vehicle crash. 

New Road is partially blocked and traffic is reported to be slow around the junction for Well Street. 

The incident was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police at around 9.12am. 

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible. 

The Gazette has contacted the police for more information. Check back for updates.

Torrington News
North Devon News

