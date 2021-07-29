Man dies after 'single vehicle collision' on the A386

Published: 10:43 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM July 29, 2021

A man in his twenties has died following ‘a single vehicle collision’ on the A386.

Police were called shortly before 10.50pm on Wednesday, July 28, to the A386 at Loxdown Cross following reports of ‘a single vehicle collision’.

As a result of the collision, the driver of a black BMW 1 series, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supporting by specially trained officers.

Specialist officers from Devon and Cornwall’s Roads Policing team attended the collision and an investigation has commenced.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and anyone who may have dash cam footage having driven through the area during the evening.

Investigating officers would like any witnesses to come forward and contact police on 101 quoting log number 1090 28/07/21.