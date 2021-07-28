News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man dies after crash involving two lorries and a motorbike near Torrington

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:22 AM July 28, 2021   
Police investigating a crash in which a man died on the A388 between Frithelstockstone and Stibb Cross are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.  

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a red Suzuki motorbike, two heavy goods vehicles and a white Ford van at around 3.10pm near Torrington on Tuesday, July 27.  

The rider of the motorbike, a 20-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

A 59-year-old man from the Torpoint area, a 39-year-old man from the Bude area and another man local to the area were uninjured in the collision.  

Local officers as well as officers from the roads policing team and the Serious Collison Investigation Team attended the scene and a forensic examination was completed.  

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 582 of Tuesday 27 July.

Logo Icon