North Devon junction of the M5 will be closed this weekend

Published: 4:36 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM January 6, 2021

The northbound Junction 27 slip road on the M5 will be shut from Friday, January 8 until Monday, January 11 - Credit: n/a

The North Devon exit of the M5 at Junction 27 will be closed from Friday to Monday this weekend.

Highways England has issued an early warning of the northbound closure to motorists due to the need for essential bridge work.

The refurbishment of the Sampford Peverell gyratory bridge will see the slip road closed from 9pm on Friday, January 8 until 6am on Monday, January 11.

M5 Junction 27 - Credit: Highways England

The work, which involves concrete repairs to the bridge deck, waterproofing, resurfacing and lining and replacement of bridge joints, will mean a closure of the north deck carriageway of the bridge.

Northbound traffic wishing to exit the M5 at Junction 27 for the A38 (Wellington) and A361 (Tiverton, Barnstaple) will be diverted to junction 26, returning southbound to exit at junction 27 to continue their journeys.

Alternative diversions will be in place for non-motorway traffic and signed on the local road network.

A full weekend closure of the southbound Junction 27 exit slip road is also planned for later in the year.

Overnight work will continue on the refurbishment scheme in the meantime, and ahead of this weekend’s closure, Highways England has advised those needing to make essential journeys to plan ahead and allow a little extra time.

With the coronavirus lockdown in force, people should only be travelling for essential work or family reasons.