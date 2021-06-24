News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Heavy traffic in Barnstaple after crash involving car and pedestrian

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:47 PM June 24, 2021   
The Tuly Street junction with North Walk in Barnstaple

A crash involving a car and a pedestrian is causing heavy traffic in Barnstaple this afternoon.

The collision on the Tuly Street junction with North Walk, in Barnstaple town centre, was reported to police at around 2.05pm today (June 24).

Police report that traffic is ‘heavy’ in the area currently and drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible.

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.

