Devonshire Motors given Volkswagen Group seal of approval

Devonshire Motors Accident Repair Centre is delighted to announce that it has passed the stringent Volkswagen Group Paint and Body Standards Audit for the fifteenth consecutive year, successfully retaining the Audi, Cupra, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagon and Volkswagon Commercial vehicle approvals for accident and warranty repairs in North Devon.

Only repairs carried out by a Volkswagen Group Approved Repair Centre’s retain a full manufacturer's warranty by using the manufacturer's genuine parts, repair methods, paint products and having fully trained Volkswagen Group technicians. All work is carried out to the very highest standards, maintaining both the quality and value of the vehicle.

Upon completion of repairs to your Volkswagen Group vehicles you will receive a Volkswagen Group Branded Repair Guarantee Certificate, so you can drive away in the knowledge that your vehicle has been repaired to the high standards expected from Volkswagen Group and your factory warranty is fully protected.

Charles Gordon, Group Operations Manager, said: “We are the only accident repair centre in the North Devon to have achieved and maintained full VOLKSWAGEN GROUP Approval and it is testament to the huge investment in the site, training, tools, equipment and hard work and commitment shown by all the staff here at Devonshire Motors ARC.”

Charles added: “All the team have continued to play their part in further pushing our business to the forefront of our Industry, the corporate signage is proudly displayed by us to show all our Volkswagen Group customers we are the best choice for them and their vehicles.”

Devonshire Motors Accident Repair Centre is North Devon’s only Manufacturer Approved body repairer for Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Citroen, Cupra, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, JEEP, Kia, Mazda, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault,

Seat, Skoda, Suzuki, Toyota, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial vehicles and is also BS10125 Accredited. The company offers a complete range of vehicle body repair services from light cosmetic to full collision repairs and classic car restorations at its modern site in Barnstaple where it employs over 50 staff, in total.