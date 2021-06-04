News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cyclist left with head injuries after crash near Braunton

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:01 AM June 4, 2021   
Police investigating a road traffic collision which left a cyclist requiring treatment in hospital for a head injury, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision involved a cyclist who was heading towards Braunton, on Saunton Road, on Monday, May 24, at around 8.20pm.

The driver of a vehicle, which has been described as a white Volkswagen-like vehicle, possibly a 4x4, left the area in the direction of Dune View.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0771 of Monday 24 May.

